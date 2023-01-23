Culpeper woman dies in Thursday afternoon crash

A 26-year-old Culpeper woman died Thursday after her car collided with a tree along Route 685, Virginia State Police said in a press release Monday.
VSP is investigating the single-vehicle fatal crash, which occurred at 12:03 p.m. along Auburn Road just east of Landon’s Lane.
A 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling west on Rte. 685 when it entered a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, ran off the right side of the roadway again and collided with a tree, according to the release.
The driver of the Pontiac, Danielle M. Laing, was transported to UVA Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
She was not wearing a seatbelt, the release continued.
Weather is considered a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
