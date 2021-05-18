It is not everyday that a $5 investment turns into a $250,000 windfall. But that is what happened for Culpeper resident Monica Crivaro when she purchased a Cash King scratch off lottery ticket and defied the one in 1.5 million odds of winning the top prize.
Crivaro was at a Sheetz in Ruckersville waiting for a friend who needed a ride. To kill time, she bought a $5 Cash King scratch off lottery game.
That turned out to be a $250,000 decision as the ticket she bought was a top prize winner.
Crivaro told lottery officials that "it doesn't seem real" and she has no immediate plans for her winnings.
