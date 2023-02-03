Culpeper woman publishes bilingual book

Carole Kastrinos grew up in a large multicultural family with lots of siblings, speaking several languages including French, Spanish, Italian and Greek. In her latest published book, Kastrinos combined her language and writing skills to publish a bilingual book in December.
Based on a true story, The Richest Poor Man/El Hombre Pobre Más Rico is based the life of a young man of humble beginnings living in a small village called Guadalajara, Mexico. The third of four brothers, they all worked daily in the fields from dawn to dusk, but there was never enough money for the family. The young man decided to go to America where he eventually opened a restaurant. As the years went by, he felt something was missing: love and family.After returning to his native country to visit, his reception was not what he expected and things did not turn out as planned.
The 144 page book was published on Dec. 12, 2022 by publishing company Palmetto Publishing of South Carolina.
Living in Montreal, Canada, New York City, and now Culpeper, Kastrinos began writing stories to entertain the family at 11-years-old. She graduated from City University of New York Queens College with degrees in linguistics and secondary education. She has been an English as a second language teacher for over two decades.
She and her late husband have four sons and four grandchildren. Her passions include horses, reading, writing, gardening, painting and pro wrestling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.