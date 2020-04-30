When life handed out Coronavirus, one Culpeper woman decided to bake cookies instead.
Katrina Tines has made more than 12-dozen sugar cookies decorated with frosting and logos that have become synonymous with COVID-19.
All of these tasty treats were donated to medical workers and first responders in Virginia and surrounding states.
“They have a virus, a mask, hand sanitizer, one that’s in the shape of a house that says ‘stay home,’ I did some with hands with soap bubbles, some that say ‘wash your hands’ and then I did some nursing scrubs too for ones that are being donated to the hospitals,” Tines said.
What started out as a way to spend her time quickly became a chance to give back to the community.
“I was honestly just looking for something that I could donate to health care professionals that I have in my life, and I was hoping that I could encourage other people to do the same — and just because they’re timely,” Tines said. “I had the inspiration to do those in hopes that people would share them, and lucky they have been. They’ve going to hospitals in a bunch of different states now, so that’s kind of cool.
“They’ve gone to Pennsylvania, they’ve gone to Maryland, they’ve gone to Boston, they’ve gone to a couple different places in Virginia,” she said.
Tines, however, hasn’t been able to distribute them directly to essential workers in Culpeper, however.
“It’s hard because a lot of places aren’t taking handmade food items right now, which I totally get,” she said. “They seem to be only able to send them through patients who are still seeing the doctors or through people who work in the field.
Tines, who’s day job is as an elementary school art teacher in Fauquier, has been professionally baking cookies as a side job for the past 10 years. “It’s just a business I run out of my home,” she said. “I do a lot of kids birthdays, wedding favors, baby showers and those types of events, larger parties and things like that.”
“Obviously, people aren’t having parties, although a lot of people are still ordering so that they can have them at home so that they can still do things for their kids in their home,” Tines said. “It hasn’t been too bad, but I’ve been trying to do things like decorating kits or things that seem a little bit more pertinent with the times right now.”
Her coronavirus-themed cookies have been a hit.
“I started by giving them away and then I got such an overwhelming response to them that people started asking about them, so I started putting them up on my website so that people can order them,” Tines said.
The cookies are available at katines.com/shop. For each order placed, another order is donated to an essential worker.
“It’s kind of cool because people have kind of kept in touch. ‘Oh, I just wanted to let you know I sent them to this nursing staff and this doctor’s office,’ so it’s been fun tracking where they’re gone and seeing the reach of them,” Tines said. “I wanted to make sure I was doing something that was timely with the designs, but not insensitive. You kind of never know how something like that might be perceived, but so far I’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback and nurses and first responders and doctors who have seen them really seem to get a kick out of them.
“They’ve gone to the Cancer Center in Fauquier Hospital, they’ve gone to a couple of small doctor’s offices in UVA,” she added. “I am doing them more now just because I’m a teacher and I’ve been out of school since March 14. I’ve been home longer so people seem to be more comfortable doing things like that. I usually just have a porch pickup situation where I have a table outside so I don’t have to actually meet anybody.”
Tines said the cookies are “very fun” to make. “It’s nice to have these other creative outlets to do,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.