For the last several years, a Culpeper Youth student was highlighted here in each publication. Our members have the opportunity to write about themselves and what is important to them and the youth community. Thank you to the Culpeper Times for making that possible! Now, we are using this spot to showcase the students’ creativity!
And we are asking for any student in the community to join us! Any student interested in showcasing your creative side, please contact Jamie Clancey, Culpeper Youth Coordinator, at jamiemdclancey@gmail.com.
We are looking for poetry, pictures of your artwork, music, an editorial, anything you’d like to share with Culpeper and have highlighted here in the Culpeper Times. And you don’t have to be a CY member, although we are always accepting students in 7th-12 th grades.
Culpeper Youth, a nonprofit youth leadership organization, meets every second Wednesday of the month via Zoom from 630-715 p.m. The organization aims to give students the space to say what’s important to them and to become active community members. Students network with local government and business leaders, volunteer, participate in local events, and plan their own events.
Through these activities, they learn communication, networking, teamwork, confidence, problem solving and other skills necessary to become an effective leader
