Since joining Culpeper Youth in my freshman year, it has provided me with a heightened sense of leadership and connection to the community. We have taken on many projects, which has further taught me consistency and responsibility.
Additionally, Culpeper Youth continually shows me the powerful impact people can have when they work together. It is a very rewarding, bonding, and effective experience.
Following my graduation next month, I will undertake many of the lessons I have learned. I will continue to take on tasks similar to what we have done in Culpeper Youth. This includes volunteering at local events, building community connections, and displaying resilience to various issues within the community.
