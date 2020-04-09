CULPEPER YOUTH SPOTLIGHT: Amari Jackson

(Editor's note: This is weekly series highlighting members of Culpeper's Youth Council. To join Culpeper Youth, go to www.culpeperyouth.org to apply.)
My name is Amari Jackson. I’m a seventh-grader at Floyd T. Binns Middle School.
I am currently the treasurer of National Junior Honors Society and was on the cheer squad. I am apart of the youth ministry at Mt. Olive Baptist Church where I serve on the Usher ministry, youth choir also I do praise dancing.
When I decided to join Culpeper Youth it was because my brother Terry was apart of it and I was able to see all the things he was doing and I just knew that this was something that I wanted to be apart.
Since joining Culpeper Youth, I have been able to help out with many different events throughout the community and so far it’s been great learning experience.
My favorite event that we help out with is the third Thursday concerts. I also enjoy when we do the Teen Talks, which is a great way for all of us to come together and talk about different issues that can be some times hard to discuss.
I love being able to give back to the community and being apart of Culpeper Youth has been an awesome experience so far and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.
