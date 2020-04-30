CULPEPER YOUTH SPOTLIGHT: Ava Conway

(Editor's note: This is weekly series highlighting members of Culpeper's Youth Council. To join Culpeper Youth, go to www.culpeperyouth.org to apply.)
My name is Ava Conway. I am an eighth-grader at Floyd T. Binns Middle school. I am involved in many programs including sports, choir and community service groups.
The activity, though, that I focus on the most is musical theatre. I love performing on stage, and hope to continue to grow as an actress, singer, and dancer so that I can have a career doing the thing I am most passionate about. I also hope to write plays and tell a meaningful story through the arts.
Theatre is truly magical, but there is one problem that continues to persist in the performing arts. Typecasting is when an actor or actress is strongly identified based on their appearance, or their performance in previous roles. This means that everyone doesn’t have a fair shot at getting a specific role. One of my favorite performances, Hamilton, pushes to stop typecasting with a strong and diverse cast. The casting directors of Hamilton did not focus on the appearance of the actors, but on their ability to portray their character. I believe that everyone should be able to explore different types of characters without being stereotyped into a specific role.
I hope that as time goes on, more casting directors will have an open mind when casting roles in theatre, movies and television. With less typecasting, it will be more likely that the appropriate actor is cast in every role. This will create better performances in entertainment, and allow actors to explore new roles. Perhaps this will also encourage more diverse audiences to experience musical theater in ways they hadn't before.
