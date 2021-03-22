It’s a question to which every senior needs an answer. When countless people walk up or type a message and asks - “So, what are your plans after high school?” - we need an answer. For the longest time, my responses were filled with ‘I hope’ and ‘maybe.’ I would respond with “I hope to go to this college” or “I might study this.” After what feels like years of searching for and working towards an answer to this frequently asked question, I finally have a response that I am proud of!
My name is Avery Ward! I am a Class of 2021 senior, and I will be graduating this May. I will be going to James Madison University in the fall. I will be majoring in health sciences on a pre-physician assistant track. I will graduate in three years. I will continue to make the most out of every situation.
Even with all the “I hopes” that I have turned into “I will,” I am steadily making an even longer list of things I hope to do. I hope to be able to study abroad. I hope to make more amazing, life-long friends. There are so many new dreams and ideas that have come from deciding where I will spend the next few years of my life, and I hope to accomplish them all.
