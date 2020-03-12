(Editor's note: This is weekly series highlighting members of Culpeper's Youth Council. To join Culpeper Youth, go to www.culpeperyouth.org to apply.)
Last Saturday at Culpeper Baptist Church, Culpeper Youth hosted Young People Saving Lives, an event focused on raising awareness about substance abuse and mental health.
Students intently listened to representatives from the Health Department, Culpeper County Public Schools, Culpeper Sheriff’s Office, and the Culpeper Commonwealth Attorney’s office. Participants tried on “drunk goggles” and drove a golf cart to experience the drawbacks of driving while under the influence and learned that is a feat better left unattempted on the open roads. Students were trained in Narcan administration.
We listened with empathy and tears as Ed Long shared his story. Students discussed their point of view as it relates to substance use and mental wellness among peers and identified coping skills and resources. As the Coordinator of Culpeper Youth, I felt great pride that the students of Culpeper Youth, particularly Abby Stern, put in so much hard work and effort into planning this event. It was 100% for students, by students and that is what Culpeper Youth is all about.
For interested seventh- through 12-graders, we meet every second Wednesday at Culpeper Baptist Church 6:30-8 p.m.. You can just show up or sign up at CulpeperYouth.org. Home schooled and private schooled students are welcome.
