It wasn’t supposed to end like this.
This year was suppose to be year of many lasts. Last prom, last football game, last homecoming and much more
Recently, we got the news that schools will remain closed till the end of the academic year. With that news our hearts dropped, we won’t get our senior night, senior field trip, one last senior class picture, a proper goodbye to classmates that we may never get to see again, or even a graduation.
Since ninth grade we have been looking forwards to these activities and it hurts to not experience them. We understand everything that is going on with COVID-19 and how this is a necessary precaution to keep us safe but we are still hurt by the decision.
Be thankful for all of the memories we have for the past 12 years and cherish them. Be thankful for the teachers who always pushed us and help motivate us. Be thankful for the coaches who always has our backs and pushed us to succeed. Be thankful for friends who made us laugh during times we were down. Be thankful for all the parents who were your transportation to many games, who stayed up late to help finish projects, and always help relieve any anxiety.
Lastly, be thankful for the administration they have dedicated time to make sure we are safe and well taken care of.
Overall, there is a lot to be thankful for, it’s best to remember the positive during theses time because positivity outweighs negativity.
Our story is what we make it out to be #seniorszn.
