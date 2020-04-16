CULPEPER YOUTH SPOTLIGHT: Lily Haught

(Editor's note: This is weekly series highlighting members of Culpeper's Youth Council. To join Culpeper Youth, go to www.culpeperyouth.org to apply.)
Arguably one of the most important times in someone’s life is the transition from high school into the next endeavor.
For many, including me, this endeavor is college. This transition is already unnerving and full of uncharted territory in normal times but right now is certainly not considered ‘normal.’ Across the nation, incoming college freshman are facing difficulties with this transition due to COVID-19.
College campuses are closed which have left many students unable to tour and get a feel for the place they could be calling home for the next four years. Orientations and class registration are being moved online, creating confusion. However, this will be our new normal for quite a bit. I truly believe that no other class could deal with this any better than the Class of 2020. Once all of this is over, the Class of 2020 will be some of the wisest people out there.
