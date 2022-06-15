The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce hosted more than 125 vendors and an estimated 3,000 people at the Eastern View High School track for CulpeperFest on June 10.
“We are so pleased that our community came out in force to learn about the businesses, nonprofits and other organizations in our community,” said President/CEO of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Jeff Say. “We heard positive feedback from our vendors and the public, and the children’s area was a huge hit! We thank our Culpeper neighbors for coming out to support us once again for CulpeperFest and we look forward to next year!”
Attendees walked around the track to different vendors' tents, collecting goodies and learning more about their services.
The Chamber also honored Oliver Price, who recently retired from REC after 42 years. He estimated he helped out with CulpeperFest for 35 years, if not more.
