Today

Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.