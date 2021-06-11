The Chamber of Commerce has decided to postpone CulpeperFest 2021 for one week until Friday, June 18, from 4-8 p.m.
"We have many volunteers and vendors with flooded homes, roads and businesses and with the threat of more rain this evening, we want to ensure that we are doing our part to keep our vendors and community safe," the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce's Amy Frazier said in an email Friday morning.
There are a lot of moving parts for CulpeperFest and we will be working tirelessly to ensure that we are able to have ALL of the amazing amenities pushed to the rain date," she said, adding: "We look forward to seeing you next week."
