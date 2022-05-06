CulpeperFest returns to Eastern View High School’s Cyclone stadium for its 42nd year.
CulpeperFest will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on June 10.
“We’ve heard how much businesses, nonprofits, and the community love the format," said Culpeper Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jeff Say. "It gives them a chance to connect, to learn about our community and to have fun.”
Claim your FREE Ticket in advance at www.culpeperfest.com. Tickets will be $5 at the door.
There will be one entrance and one exit with a steady flow of traffic around Eastern View High School’s track.
For more information go to culpeperfest.com or follow the event at faceook.com/CulpeperChamber.
