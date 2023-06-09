CulpeperFest returns to EVHS Cyclone Stadium today

The 43rd annual CulpeperFest returns to Eastern View High School’s Cyclone stadium for an exciting night of community fun from 4 to 8 p.m. on June 9.
Claim a FREE ticket in advance at www.culpeperfest.com. There will be one entrance and one exit with a steady flow of traffic around Eastern View High School’s track.
Despite poor air quality reports from up and down the East Coast due to wildfires originating in Canada, the Chamber announced Thursday afternoon the festival will commence as planned. The Chamber will have water and masks available.
Thursday's air quality topped the 200s, but Friday's has lowered to the 70s. According to AirNow.gov, a normal air quality is between 0-50.
This year, the Chamber has partnered with Virginia Regional Transit and Culpeper County Parks and Recreation to improve the visitor experience. Virginia Regional Transportation will be running two buses 3-8 p.m.
Culpeper County Parks and Recreation will have bus stops set up with tents, bleachers to sit on greeters and inserts with more information on the event to read. There will be volunteers from the Culpeper Amateur Radio Association set up at each stop to help with communications.
The buses are handicap accessible and each parking area will have dedicated handicap spots.
In addition to over 130 vendors offering activities, raffles, promotions and entertainment, local band Waking Napster will be playing from 4-8 p.m. as well as Taekwondo demonstrations at 5pm and Latin Dance Performances at 6:30 p.m. Earthquest will host a Wildlife Education Center Birds of Prey Demonstration at 5 p.m. There will be a mascot race at 6 p.m. and so many more activities.
For more information go to culpeperfest.com or follow the event at faceook.com/CulpeperChamber.
