Over 70 local businesses and nonprofit organizations will be lined up around Eastern View High School’s Track to showcase their offerings during the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce’s CulpeperFest from 4-8 p.m. June 11.
After a year of isolation, Chamber President/CEO Jeff Say said it is more important than ever to stress shopping locally and get to know the businesses and nonprofit organizations that will be manning booths. Beyond the showcasing of local organizations, Say noted that CulpeperFest is a social event and often the only place people get together for the entire year.
“We’re just excited to have people come out, see each other and greet their neighbors,” he said. “Even more so now, this is a giant reunion to bring our community back together, to reintroduce them to what great opportunities we have in Culpeper County with our businesses and nonprofits.”
Say noted that CulpeperFest connects residents to the resources they need and lets them know “that Culpeper is the best place to live.” He also expressed thanks to CulpeperFest's signature sponsor, Novant Health UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center, and grand champion sponsor, Be a Culpeper Local, for making such a great event possible.
While the coronavirus resulted in last year’s CulpeperFest being what Chamber Events Coordinator Amy Frazier described as a “bare bones vendor fair,” this year will be more family-friendly with the addition of raffles, games and activities.
Attractions slated for the event include a Career Partners mini maker faire, a birds of prey demonstration, large vehicle displays, face painting and photo booths. Additionally, a band will play in the parking lot where attendees can grab a bite to eat from food trucks and kick back on hay bales while enjoying their meals and listening to music.
While there will be plenty of fun, job hunters may actually get lucky and find work as Say said several of the participating businesses are actively seeking employees.
If people are missing entertainment and a sense of community, Frazier encouraged them to come out and enjoy CulpeperFest. Free tickets are available online at CulpeperFest.com while tickets will be $5 at the gate. Also be sure to like and tag three friends on the post pinned on the chamber’s Facebook page for an opportunity to win Kona Ice, Humble Soul and Burnt Ends gift cards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.