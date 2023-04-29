Mountain Run Winery wrapped up a long weekend from April 21-23 of music, arts, family fun, food and libations from five local breweries at its second annual Culpeperpalooza.
Over 800 guests attended the festival that celebrated exclusively Culpeper artists, vendors, businesses and organizations.
Co-founded by David Foster and Aubrey Driggers, Culpeperpalooza was inspired by the legacy of local musicians Vince Vala and David Gilmore. At the end of the weekend, the festival's $10,000 profit went right back to Parks and Recreation and Culpeper youth music education.
On the first day, the festival began with select breweries and Mountain Run's tasting room open for business. The first quadfecta craft brewery-cidery-winery-distillery in Virginia, WAR Craft Brewery, steadily served guests.
"We love doing events,” said Brad Stepp, the owner, master brewer, and distiller of WAR Craft Brewery. “We are at the Palooza to support our friends at Mountain Run and to take part in the festivities. It's always a good time and gives us a chance to be around our fellow crafters.”
Pepper's on the Go provided food for the many who came by on the opening day. The Jittery Mouse, a pop-up-only coffee shop, also kept guests caffeinated in the stable. Its owner, Mindel Hale, and her mother, Marsha Hale, served coffee for the second time at Mountain Run.
"We're so excited to be here! When we heard they were doing Culpeperpalooza again, I thought it was a great opportunity to help out and raise money for Culpeper music education."
On the big stage, The Usual Suspects, Blues Power and Deja Vu charmed the audience with their throwback tunes and incredible musicianship.
The following day, flash floods and hail pummeled through the area. Due to safety issues, all big stage performances were canceled. However, this didn't stop the party. Quite a few guests held it out under the big barn and enjoyed unplugged acoustic sets from local artists Acoustic Aubrey from Waking Napster, Paul Rogers, Mary Mac and Mo, Rupert W. Quaintance IV, Jason Quick, Yon Roland O'Connor and Get Down Jack.
"Honestly, it was the most fun ever,” said Eric and Sydney Kelly, the married musician duo Get Down Jack. “People really were there for the music. Music plays a huge role in our family, and we are so appreciative to be a part of such a great community event,"
As the rain cleared, guests returned to enjoy the charming and intimate gathering — a mark of the resilient spirit that makes Culpeper irreplaceable.
On the final; day, good weather returned, allowing all scheduled performers to be on the big stage. Boom Fitness gave a fun line dance demonstration. Local favorite and twice-voted "Best of the Best Musician," Enya Agerholm, captivated the audience with her originals and select covers. Mike Henry, Tamera Mae & Friends, and The Unsuitables also gave excellent acoustic performances.
"I'm more than glad to get plugged into our community events and support our local music programs,” said Enya, who moved to Culpeper in 2018 and found loving acceptance and her soulmate in the community. “Thank you, Culpeper."
Tacos VIP, Uncle Bob & Sweet T's BBQ, Premier Baking Company,and Kona Ice joined the food truck lineup. Guests also enjoyed Culpeper's finest libations from Old Trade Brewery, Fär Göhn, Beer Hound, WarCraft Brewery, and Old House Vineyards, while Mountain Run's tasting room served wine and peach sangria.
In the early afternoon, The Windmore Foundation For The Arts Stageworks performed Sam Club, Private Eye in The Case of the Malted Falcon in front of a packed audience. Shortly afterward, Earthquest gave a stunning Birds of Prey demonstration, allowing guests to see an owl, vulture, and hawk up close.
Meanwhile, 30 vendors were stationed throughout the large field, five local artists displayed their talent, and Sandy's face painting delighted many children.
Local 90's cover band Waking Napster and Culpeper Music sponsored a weekend-long raffle for a Squier Stratocaster Guitar giveaway.
All proceeds from raffle tickets went back to benefit Culpeperpalooza's cause to support Parks and Rec and local music education.
