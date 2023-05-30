Culpeper's first hemp nursery debuts

Culpeper welcomed the town’s first ever licensed cannabis nursery, Culpeper Hemp Company, during a launch party on May 18 at the Death Ridge Brewery.
Culpeper Hemp Company will sell cannabis seeds and plants to local residents while also providing educational classes on how to grow cannabis to those over the age of 21. Founder and Owner Maxwell Cranford believes in making cannabis culture and cultivation much more accessible to the common person.
“The idea of a hemp nursery is still new to the area and we are committed to being a safe,
licensed vendor Virginians can work with,” Cranford said.
Cranford’s journey to becoming a business owner began as a child when he realized he wanted to help the world through the growth of plants. Cranford went on to study Horticulture at Colorado State University, graduating in 2012. It was during this time that Colorado became the first of two states to legalize cannabis, which led to Cranford developing a concrete interest in the plant. He would then go on to cultivate the plant for the next 11 years.
“It’s clear people are interested in growing these and have a need for education,” he said. “We want to be here for all adults who want to garden with this plant.”
In 2018, U.S. congress passed the 2018 Farm Bill legalizing the market cultivation, sales and purchases of hemp.
Cranford first came to Virginia in 2020 to work as Director of Cultivation for cannabis dispensary Beyond Hello within their medicinal grow house located in Manassas. His experience with the company led him to see the rise in demand for cannabis within Virginia.
Witnessing this rise, Cranford decided to start his new company to help educate the local community about the plant and cultivate an open learning culture surrounding cannabis.
“After so many years in cultivation facilities, I saw an opportunity to use my skills and experience to start working with Virginians over 21 and help them discover their love for growing,” he said. “Culpeper Hemp Company offers a wide variety of seeds and plants that Culpeper residents can use at home to cultivate their own cannabis.”
In 2021, Virginia law mandated that cannabis plant growth was to be limited at four plants per household.
Additionally, in 2022, the DEA specified that any cannabis plant or seed under the 0.3% THC threshold was considered hemp and not an illegal substance. Culpeper Hemp Company plants are not flowering when sold, and therefore test under the 0.3% THC threshold, rendering them available for sale.
The opening ceremony was met with praise and glee from notable people within the community. Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Amy Frazier excitedly welcomed the new business into town and praised the young business owner for his work.
A local cultivator present at the ceremony explained that the new business would be beneficial in encouraging local discussion surrounding the plant while also bringing jobs to the local area.
Culpeper Hemp Company will operate as a mobile-based business bringing seeds and plants to those interested. Online sales with local pickup will also be available via their website.
