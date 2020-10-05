Citizens, police officers and neighborhood watch groups are set to participate Tuesday in the annual National Night Out event that aims to foster the relationship between communities and law enforcement.
While some minor aspects of the event have changed to accommodate social distancing, Culpeper Police Department Sgt. Tony Caruso said it will be “pretty much the same” as previous years.
According to National Night Out’s website, the event “is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safe, more caring places to live.”
Last year, Caruso explained that about 16,000 communities participated nationwide. In Culpeper, he said the police department partners with the local neighborhood and business watch groups to make the event happen.
“It’s a time for the neighborhoods to get out and spend time with each other,” he said.
National Night Out will include events hosted by neighborhood watch groups scattered throughout town. Caruso explained that Culpeper has about 25 neighborhood watch groups, each of which has a designated liaison who provides necessary information to the police.
He explained National Night Out “gives those groups a chance to get together” and “meet their neighborhood watch liaison.”
“As busy as people are nowadays, a lot of neighbors don’t even know each other. So it also gives them a chance to meet each other, get acquainted with the officers and the police department and find out the things that we do,” he said.
Here is a list of National Night Out gatherings in Culpeper:
- The Culpeper Commons Neighborhood Watch will host a 3-7p.m. fall-themed family cookout, 1301 Spring Meadow Lane.
- The Depot District Neighborhood Watch will host a 6-8 p.m. potluck dinner at the Wine Street Memorial Park.
- The Dog Hill Neighborhood Watch’s event will include a 5-8 p.m. party hosted by Councilman Jon Russell with a DJ, art, kids activities and food, 405 Sperryville Pike.
- The Elizabeth Crossing Neighborhood Watch will host a 6-8 p.m. meet-and-greet with Officer Petri in the cul-de-sac.
- The Kings Manor Neighborhood Watch will host a 6-8 p.m. ice cream social at the pavilion.
- The Lakeview Neighborhood Watch will host a 6-8 p.m. event that includes food trucks and art competitions. At 8:30 p.m., there will be a showing of the new “Mulan” movie. There will also be a visit from the Pegasus medical helicopter if it is available.
- The Magnolia Greens Neighborhood Watch will host a 6-8p.m. ice cream social near Standpipe Road and Snowbush Court.
- The Mountain Brooke Neighborhood Watch will have a 5-7 p.m. cookout in the Palomino Court cul-de-sac.
- The Pelham’s Reach Neighborhood Watch will host a 6-8 p.m. pool party with food at the pool house on Whitworth Drive.
- The South East Street Neighborhood Watch will host a 6-8 p.m. ice cream social at Fountain Hall, 609 S. East St.
Caruso explained that some of the events will include K-9 demonstrations, appearances by McGriff the Crime Dog and drone demonstrations. At some locations, children can get identification cards containing information including their photographs and thumbprints.
Citizens throughout town are also asked to turn their porch lights on as a symbol against crime in a “Lights on Means Lights out for Crime” event. Caruso explained that lights are one of the biggest deterrents against crime.
“If you want to deter someone from coming to your house to try to steal your kid’s bike out of the front yard - if there’s lights on, that’s a higher chance that they get caught and criminals don’t typically like that,” Caruso said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.