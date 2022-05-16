A local artist paints his way into Culpeper Renaissance, Inc.’s third installment of its Culpeper Downtown Walls Mural Program.
“Having grown up as an artist in Culpeper, it has been a dream of mine to create something for the town that helped shape me into the person I am today,” said artist Layton Scarbrough. “When this opportunity popped up, I was so excited to dive headfirst into the research and development of a mural that would mean something more than just a few strokes of paint on a wall.”
CRI, Windmore Foundation for the Arts and Culpeper downtown property and business owner, Brian Lam, partnered for the mural installation entitled The Trailblazers in the 200 block of East Davis Street.
The mural features Culpeper’s first African American town councilman and owner and operator of Lightfoot’s Grocery Henry Lightfoot, Culpeper’s first African American physician Dr. Elijah Barbour, female owner and operator of Boxwood House Restaurant and Motel Ruby Beck, Culpeper’s first African American police officer Roscoe Ford, a Culpeper native and talented baseball player elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006 Joseph Preston “Pete” Hill, the first female police officer in the Town of Culpeper Ella Drumgoole and a single soldier from the United States Colored Troops, representing the approximately 120 African American men who left Culpeper to join the Union Army.
A quote from late author and civil rights activist, James Baldwin is also adorned on the wall.
“Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”
The area, once referred to as The Wharf and Fishtown not only housed a thriving African American commercial and residential community post-Civil War.
“When they couldn't get products and services elsewhere (due to Jim Crow Laws and segregation),” said local historian Zann Nelson, “as a group, they didn’t whine. They said, ‘OK. We’re going to be entrepreneurs. We’re going to be creative. We’re going to offer those products and services ourselves.”
“(The Trailblazers mural gives) the other side of downtown history,” said CRI Design Committee member Sanford Reaves, Jr.
“Community, art and history are part of our Collage Spa brand values,” Lam said, who owns the spa. “We are so happy to collaborate with CRI and artist, Layton Scarbrough, on the mural project. The mural highlights and honors key African American Culpeper leaders. It makes their legacy visible and gives a sense of place for the present and future.”
Lam, in part, was able to play a role in the mural project after applying for and being awarded a $2,500 Culpeper Downtown Micro Marketing Leverage Grant, a partnered program through the Town of Culpeper Tourism and Economic Development, CRI and the Virginia Main Street program through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
In addition, CRI and Windmore Foundation for the Arts have allocated additional funding for mural expenses.
“It’s my hope that The Trailblazers’ will continue to bring awareness to the amazing contributions of these individuals who faced adversity in the hopes that one day others wouldn’t have to,” Scarbrough said.
If interested in supporting the Culpeper Downtown Walls Mural Program or for more information please contact CRI Executive Director Jessica Jenkins at 540-825-4416, cridirector@culpeperdowntown.com or visit www.culpeperdowntown.com.
