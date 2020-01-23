Though they were few, they were mighty, and they descended on the Cornucopia Farm of Culpeper this past Saturday with one mission in mind: to provide a means of heat for local families in need. Eight volunteers used wood splitters, chain saws, wheelbarrows and lots of muscle to cut and stack a large supply of wood in preparation for delivery. The Culpeper wood ministry, in existence for over 25 years, utilizes volunteers to gather, prepare and deliver wood to numerous families in the community that depend on it as their only source of heat during cold months. Some families desperately need it simply to offset their heating expense.
Shelley Plaster has been spearheading the ministry for the past year. She serves as the intermediary between the Department of Social Services and families in need of wood. When Social Services gets information from families struggling to stay warm, they contact Plaster and Plaster starts recruiting volunteers to make the process roll. When Plaster receives notification of someone willing to donate wood, she solicits for volunteers to send out, cut it and bring it to the Cornucopia Farm at 1251 Cherry Hill Road in Culpeper. “Unfortunately, there are three sites right now that have donated wood but there are no volunteers available to cut it and take it to the farm,” said Plaster.
Once wood is delivered to the farm, another call goes out for volunteers to split it, stack it, or load it into trucks to deliver to families in need. “Currently, there are fifteen families in need of wood and for many, this ministry may be their only chance of staying warm during the cold weather,” Plaster said. Over the years there have been teams from Mountain View Community Church, Mitchell’s Presbyterian Church, Culpeper United Methodist Church, and individuals from the community who volunteered their time.
After more than twenty-five years of efforts, the Culpeper wood ministry finds itself on the brink of extinction due to the huge shortage of volunteers. “To deliver wood to a family is a very rewarding experience, and it makes all of the hard work worth it,” said Darryl Lam who has helped with the ministry for many years. After almost three hours of sweat equity Saturday, the volunteers packed up equipment and left the farm a bit dirtier, a bit more tired but happy and satisfied knowing that a few more families will be warmer when cold weather strikes again.
On Saturday, January 18 there will be another work day at the farm to split and deliver truck loads of wood. Anyone interested in helping families in need can attend the work day. Work gloves, closed toed shoes, and water are encouraged. Trucks are helpful. For more information contact Shelley Plaster at cumcwoodministry@yahoo.com.
