CURTAIN CALLS: 'The Amen Corner': Can I get a witness?

Pastor Margaret Alexander knows that if she preaches strong enough, prays hard enough, lifts up her congregation high enough, the devils that haunt her will recede and give her peace. But there is no “enough” when long buried realities come knocking.
James Baldwin’s early play, “The Amen Corner,” is a fever-poem of gospel music, primal spiritual celebration, and a long put-off reckoning with the truth. Set in 1950’s Harlem, Baldwin wrote what he knew.
Directed by Whitney White, STC’s “The Amen Corner” opens with a Sunday jubilation service in full tilt. Led by Pastor Margaret robed in angel white, it is all one can do not to holler responses with the rapturous congregants. Sister Moore, (E. Faye Butler) a force of nature when she gets going, all but takes over the pulpit; Brother and Sister Boxer (Phil McGlaston and Deidra Starnes) Elders of the Church, lead the rest in ecstatic praise.
This pure, raw energy comes to an abrupt rest when Ida Jackson (Jasmine Rush) appears with her sick baby, begging for an intercession to save her child’s life. Pastor Margaret (Mia Ellis) assures her. “Just believe!” “Trust Jesus!” And the frightened woman goes away with a fearful hope. Margaret also advises another congregant, a man in desperate need of work, not to take the job offer of driving a liquor delivery truck, assuring him that even that simple association with liquor would be offensive to God.
It isn’t the curing of sickness that drives the play, however, but the seeding of doubt. Doubt about their pastor’s righteousness when Margaret’s long-estranged husband, Luke, (Chike Johnson) appears after a ten-year absence with his own version of who abandoned whom. Doubts about her wisdom and foresight when her teenage son, David, (Antonio Woodard) a good and talented boy who plays piano for the church, begins to rebel.
The arc of this three-act play doesn’t plumb events so much as it examines the soul. Margaret desperately gropes for spirituality to clothe the ragged edges of her conscience. With fundamentalist fervor, there’s nothing that can’t be solved or healed by praying and singing and praising Jesus with arms waving and feet stomping. But even her burning zeal cannot blind the congregation to her emerging flaws.
Negotiating the fine line between “them and us” while facing the real possibility of being homeless if the pastor is ousted, Margaret’s older sister, Odessa, (Harriet Foy) is the one voice of affection and reality Margaret can count on — if she would listen.
Anyone who has raised a teenager can recognize that David, left fatherless at eight, is the kind of conflicted young man who just needs some sympathetic guidance. He doesn’t want to be a preacher; he wants to play jazz like his father. He doesn’t want to be stuck forever in a church in Harlem; he wants to go places, see the world, “say something in music.” But he doesn’t want to disappoint his mother, even as he admits he is “empty of the Holy Spirit.” The arrival of Luke, sick with TB and still in love with Margaret, tips the scales.
Powerful performances on all levels bring this intimate, insular world boldly alive, and Victor Simonson’s composition and music direction provide the heartbeat. One moment of choral harmony almost chilling in its beauty is a gentle, three-part singing of “Jesus Loves Me.”
Soaring brick walls, windows of muted light filtering through venetian blinds, form the background of Daniel Soule’s set design. Margaret’s church is upstairs and just a few steps away from her apartment, and Adam Honore’s lights clarify the difference.
Andy Jean’s costumes define the era and the place; men in their best suits and women crowned with their favorite hats remind us that “Sunday best” used to have meaning.
Baldwin, the talented son of a strict Harlem preacher, knew this world and these people. Layers of heartbreak are peeled back to expose the center where loving God means more than shouting praises louder than everyone else. In Margaret’s final revelation, “To love the Lord is to love all His children — all of them, everyone!”
Maggie Lawrence is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association. She is a retired English and drama teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.