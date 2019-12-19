Deck the halls, hang the stockings, pour the wassail, and gather ‘round for the best ghost story of the season. That would be “second best ghost story” if we remember our beloved if slightly tattered-from-overuse “A Christmas Carol.”
It’s “The Woman in Black,” and regional audiences can now see what has engrossed and thrilled England’s West End theatre lovers since 1989. Stephen Mallatratt’s adaptation of Susan Hill’s novel bears the elegantly simple seeds of success. Just two players with the help of sound effects, versatile props, evocative lighting, and our own imaginations draw us into a spine-tingling world of gothic horror. What could be merrier?
STC is doubly blessed to have Robin Herford directing, for it was he who commissioned Mr. Mallatratt to create an easy-on-the-budget ghost story over thirty years ago and has seen it through its extraordinary success.
As is customary in supernatural thrillers, someone will ignore the warnings of the locals and go wandering off into creepy, remote places. But this story has a twist. Mr. Kipps, a London solicitor, had a terrifying experience which haunts him still. In order to exorcise the memory and find some relief, he writes his story down and hires an actor to reenact the event for an imaginary audience.
An empty, dingy theatre serves their purpose and carries them from train to pony trap to the isolated town of Crythin Gifford to the even more isolated and abandoned Eel Marsh House of the recently deceased Alice Drablow. It is in that conjured mansion where the hired actor, playing Mr. Kipps, finds himself staying alone overnight, rummaging through trunks of papers, and coming face to wasted face with the woman in black.
Through the magic of sound effects and imagination, he experiences the same ghostly sounds on the watery moor where a pony trap disappeared carrying the driver, a nursemaid, and a small child. He hears the creaking floorboards in the child’s bedroom where an empty rocking chair rocks back and forth. He employs his talent in the service of Mr. Kipps and in the process absorbs the same experience – and the same curse.
Just two actors and two acts whisk us away to the dark places where, even from the safety of our seats, we can feel trapped in an unfolding nightmare and when it eases, hear the scattered titters around us, charmed by our own fright.
Robert Goodale is Arthur Kipps, the desperate solicitor who, in the course of the evening, plays the multiple characters who fleshed out his story: the boss who sent him to this remote part of England to settle the estate; the fellow traveler on the train; the legal contact in the town who steadfastly refuses to visit the mansion; the pony trap driver who says very little except to warn Epps that for several hours, he will be landlocked all alone when the water rises and the fog rolls in. All of them are cleanly and simply delineated, the weight of their fear and unspoken knowledge subtly reinforcing an air of dread.
Daniel Easton is the Actor who, in the act of re-creation, finds himself re-living and ultimately victimized by the woman in black. This is beautiful work as Mr. Easton shifts from the patient actor masking his impatience with Mr. Epps and his lengthy droning story, to his fully embracing the story and its moment by moment suspense.
So clear is the purpose and miming of actions, I briefly forgot that the dog, Spider, borrowed from the trap driver for company, only existed in our imaginations.
Scene and costume designer, Michael Holt, creates the backstage set that, with simple props and a scrim, develops magically into Eel Marsh House with its locked door and child’s bedroom which doubles as a windswept graveyard. Effective lighting is especially vital in a ghost story, and Kevin Sleep’s design does not disappoint. Likewise, Rod Mead and Sebastian Frost’s sound design evolves from the clever backstage support of an old theatre to the as-it-happens reality of a train ride, a wind-swept moor, an ill-fated pony trap and riders plunged into marshy waters. The sudden rocking of the chair in the child’s room brought on a collective jolt in the seats around me.
It may not be what we Americans think of as a Christmas story, but a good ghost story in the winter around a dying fire is quintessentially English – and universal in its appeal. The measured timing of “The Woman in Black” takes us step by step into a deliciously dreadful place and still delivers an unexpected jolt at the end.
This reviewer says see “The Woman in Black”. But don’t see it alone.
Maggie Lawrence is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association. She is a retired English and drama teacher.
WANT TO GO?
What: “The Woman in Black”
Where: Shakespeare Theatre Co., Michael R. Klein Theatre at the Lansburgh, 450 7th St. NW, Washington, D.C.
Call: (202) 547-1122 or visit shakespearetheatre.org
Playing through Dec. 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.