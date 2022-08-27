Eastern View High School dominated visiting cross-town rival Culpeper County High School 41-14 Friday night to again claim possession of the Cannonball Cup.
EVHS Cyclones junior quarterback DyMyo Hunter hit sophomore Brett Clatterbaugh for three scores, junior Tevon Brock for one and ran himself for another.
The Cyclones jumped out to a 27-0 lead, but the Blue Devils cut the score to 27-14 in the third quarter as junior quarterback Bennett Sutherland connected twice with senior Anthony Marshall.
Read the full story in the Sept. 1 edition of Culpeper Times.
