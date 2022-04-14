Culpeper County will soon reap the financial benefits of hosting one of the world’s largest e-commerce and cloud computing companies in its own backyard.
“Any major investment and attraction project like this one is discussed in the industry,” said Culpeper County Economic Development Director Bryan Rothamel. “It further highlights Culpeper County as a potential location market for growth.”
During a nearly four hour meeting on April 5, Culpeper County Board of Supervisors voted 4 to 3 to approve a rezoning request of over 230 acres of agricultural land on Route 3 in Stevensburg to light industrial, paving the way for Amazon Web Services to construct a data center.
During discussions amongst both the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission about the project, both county staff and members of the public spoke about a “$500 million” investment by Amazon into the county.
According to Rothamel, the applicant provided the figure as its anticipated investment number.
In terms of tax revenue, Rothamel continued, his department would estimate tax revenue based upon 66% of the $500 million investment being in computer equipment, which is subject to business personal property tax, and the remainder in building costs, which is subject to real estate tax.
An applicant that invests $330 million in computer equipment would pay an estimated excess of $23 million over five years based on Culpeper County’s current personal property tax rate and depreciation schedule, Rothamel said.
Until the project is assessed, for both personal property and real estate, no exact figure can be given.
The real estate would be assessed based upon the value of industrial land and for the building value. Assessment is handled by the county’s real estate assessment office.
Total tax revenue is projected to exceed $5 million with the possibility of being much greater, he continued. Amazon estimated $5-$8 million annually.
"We have to approve some of these economic development projects,” Chairman Gary Deal said during the meeting. "It's not like we're going to approve another down there. We need one that's going to bring in $5-$8 million per year. We need that."
Woodbridge-based development firm Marvell Developments LLC, a subsidiary of Amazon, submitted the request for 20420 Germanna Highway - currently the location of Magnolia Equestrian Center LLC - in order to construct two buildings, totaling over 400,000-square-feet.
According to the rezoning application, the total number of employees in each building will be approximately 45, but only about 32 employees for each will be on the property at any given time.
Employees will be comprised of engineering technicians, data center operators, security personnel and logistics personnel.
Additionally, a six acre electrical substation would also be constructed on site.
In terms of next steps, Rothamel said, the project will next be required to submit a site plan, which will be handled by the planning department.
Prior to being considered by the supervisors, the Culpeper County Planning Commission on March 9 voted to recommend the denial of a rezoning request in a 5 to 4 vote.
