Death Ridge Brewery, in Jeffersonton, Virginia is the area’s newest brewery. Owners Zachary Turner and his wife, Lauren, are constructing the brewery on their property, Hallowed Ground Farm, and while just recently under roof, they plan to begin pouring cold brews this spring. Located about ten miles outside of Culpeper, the Turners broke ground in late August of 2019, and Death Ridge Brewery is not far from its grand opening.
Standing outside the brewery recently, the Turners explained that the name comes from a stream, Death Ridge Run, which runs through the property. While the farm is rich in history, the brewery itself sits on an old Civil War camp site. With grand mountain views seen from the front porch, inside the brewery will have a forty by sixty taproom; thirty by sixty brewery section; and an upstairs private room for member use. In addition, matching porches will complement the brewery on both sides along with a rooftop patio.
Turner purchased the farm from his dad in 2015. “We have always wanted to do this,” he said with his wife nodding at his side. “A winery just wasn’t our style,” she said. His wife said that they originally thought they’d just grow hops to distribute but looking around she said, “that has grown into something more”. That “more” began as a Christmas tree farm, five years ago, where people could come for a fresh Christmas tree. They later added a two-acre pumpkin patch and strawberry patch. Tulips were planted this past fall and sunflowers will be planted this spring. The farm is turning into a seasonal destination and the Turners hope the brewery will quench visitors’ thirsts when they come in from the field/patch or simply stop for a visit.
Zack, 38, said they plan to have bands for live music and rotating food trucks. He also shared that they plan to host different festivals with wines to compliment. “When people come pick strawberries, we will have our strawberry ale available,” he said. Lauren, 37, said the brewery is part of the Harvest Host program. “People can come with their RVs, when they are travelling, and park free,” she said. The couple also shared about their member program. For just over $100 a year members will receive a larger pour when they visit, new beer tastings, exclusive events and access to the upstairs member only room.
“We will open with four beers,” said Zack, “and scale up to twelve. Some will be seasonal, and some made up of winners of the homebrew competitions we would like to have.” A roofing estimator, who works at home, Turner said this is an ideal time to tighten things up and complete the brewery’s interior. “We are under roof now and it’s dry. We will start insulation this week and keep going from there,” he said. The brewery is located at 5550 Higher Ground Trail in Jeffersonton and the Turners invite everyone to stop by this spring.
