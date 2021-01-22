“Beer, if drunk in moderation, softens the temper, cheers the spirit and promotes health.” - Thomas Jefferson
The new Death Ridge Brewery sits atop a small knoll, offering guests cold brews and mountain views.
Zachary and Lauren Turner, the brewery’s owners, hosted a grand opening on Jan. 9 at its 5393 Higher Ground Trail location in Jeffersonton.
Noting those who volunteered since the brewery’s soft opening, Zachary Turner said the business is a family affair. Even his youngest son was seen roaming about the tasting room during the grand opening, offering free popcorn to guests spread around numerous tables, upstairs and outside.
Barrel fires were burning outside to keep guests warm while the fireplace kept things toasty for those taking refuge inside.
Nancy Keyser, of Warrenton, and Jeanne James, of Amissville, enjoyed their beers by the fireplace while munching on burgers from Graze to Griddle, a local food truck on site for the opening. Finishing her beer and considering another, Keyser said her favorite was the Great Wagon Road Hazy IPA.
Word of mouth and Facebook brought the crowds to the brewery’s grand opening.
Previous plans called for a spring 2020 opening but the coronavirus pandemic caused delays.
“We couldn’t get things in on time to open. So, we took advantage of the situation and took our time, working mostly on weekends. We made some fun out of it,” Zachary Turner said.
The brewery gets its name from the Death Ridge Run stream that runs through the property.
While the farm is rich in history, the brewery sits on an old Civil War camp site. Hence the Civil War theme prevailing throughout the taproom, right down to the beer names.
The brewery will be open 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays. Sundays will feature bluegrass bands and brunch pizzas. Daniel Allen Carter, of Carter Run, was one of the performing artists during the grand opening.
The grand opening was such a success that the brewery nearly ran out of beer. Therefore, it is closing for a week to re-stock and will reopen Jan. 29 with plenty of brew for everybody.
Annual memberships are available for $125 and benefits include larger pours, new beer tastings, free growler fills upon joining and on birthdays, a free hat or shirt, exclusive member-only events, access to the upstairs member-only room and rooftop deck, and “pick of the litter” on farm produce. Death Ridge Brewery already has 78 members.
While there will be a rotation of food trucks on site, basic bar food including pizzas, pretzels, nachos and wings will be available.
