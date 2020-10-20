The Declaration of Independence, United States Constitution, and Bill of Rights are coming to Culpeper County thanks to the efforts of the Town of Culpeper, the Minute Men Chapters of the SAR and DAR, and several contributing members of the community, working with Foundation Forward, Inc. These founding documents, known as The Charters of Freedom, will be permanently installed at Yowell Meadow Park in downtown Culpeper over the coming weeks, along with a beautiful granite monument to honor the Culpeper Minute Men.
The Minute Men Monument and the Charters of Freedom setting will be dedicated on Saturday, October 24th at 11:00 am. The public is invited to attend this patriotic event. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Culpeper County will be the 32nd Charters of Freedom setting permanently placed in communities across the country by Foundation Forward, a 501 (c)(3) educational foundation created by Vance and Mary Jo Patterson of Burke County, North Carolina. The inspiration to set up Foundation Forward followed their first visit to the National Archives to see the founding documents.
Vance Patterson, Founder - “Seeing something our founding fathers had actually penned, and then seeing their signatures – Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, Rutledge, Wilson and the others, I just got goosebumps. And, then when we moved over and saw those first three words of The Constitution, We The People, I actually got a lump in my throat.” “It was really an emotional experience,” Vance recalled.
The Pattersons now work to bring that emotional experience to communities across the country, having completed settings in North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Nebraska, South Dakota, and as far west as Carson City, Nevada.
Foundation Forward’s mission is to install Charters of Freedom settings in easily accessible locations so communities can view these founding documents in a proper setting without traveling to Washington, D.C. These settings will provide a hands-on education in American History and Civics. “Imagine if you will school teachers bringing their 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade classes to their Charters of Freedom for annual field trips to learn a little about our founding fathers, the history surrounding the beginning of our country, and how the government is meant to serve and protect We The People,” says Vance in his dedication speech. This local access will also provide a place for citizens to gather, celebrate, honor and reflect.
Legacy Pavers will be installed in front of the Charters of Freedom setting for Culpeper County citizens to honor loved ones, active duty military or veterans, first responders, businesses, or organizations. These can be purchased from Foundation Forward for a tax-deductible donation when you visit www.chartersoffreedom.com.
About Foundation Forward, Inc.
Foundation Forward, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) North Carolina non-profit which receives no tax dollars or government funding. For more information visit www.chartersoffreedom.com or call Mike Unruh, director of communications and resources, at 910-508-3165.
