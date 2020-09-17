“Business is good.”
That’s the word from Gayle Coates, owner of Deli-icious, now in its new digs at 336 James Madison Highway in Culpeper.
Previously located in a space just eight feet wide at 128 North Main Street, the new location offers 1,800 square feet, dog friendly outdoor seating and eighteen parking spots.
A plethora of subs, sandwiches, wraps, salads, snacks and even ice cream can be found inside, and Deli-icious offers convenient delivery, pick-up, and dine-in services.
Coates said she dreamed of owning and operating her own deli for a long time. After she retired from Safeway after 25 years working in the deli and an additional five years of experience under her belt at the corporate level, she decided to take the plunge and purchased the former Bella Mia’s Deli space in Nov. 2014.
When the current location, formerly Lane Appliances, became available Coates jumped again and began renovating the space, opening for business on April 1, just as everyone was closing under the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I had no choice but to open,” said Coates, who had a large day care account that she lost as a result of COVID. “We planned to open after we finished more of the inside, but we had to push opening up due to the loss of that account.”
With the help of her daughters, Sydney, 27, and Raegan, 20, co-owner and boyfriend, Larry Richardson, and many new and returning customers, Deli-icious is running strong.
Thumann’s meats and cheeses are served from the deli. Processed in house, in New Jersey, they are certified gluten free.
On the sweet side, “Virginia’s finest” Garber ice cream is served by the scoop, in a cone, or in a shake, from the freezer. Offering flavors like peanut butter overload, banana peanut butter fudge and mountain blackberry cheesecake there are also low fat, sugar free and fat free options including sherbet and frozen yogurt.
Richardson and Coates are currently working on a new menu design which will boast some new sandwich names. The top two sandwiches, named after Coates’ daughters, will remain the same. Others are named after streets, schools and other locations around Culpeper — the Ritz Hi Hat, which used to be the building beside the old deli, is one example.
The JF Coates is named after Coates’ uncle, John, who served on the board of supervisors for many years.
“He came in for a sandwich everyday when he visited me. He was my favorite uncle and passed away almost two years ago,” said Coates.
The Commonwealth sandwich is named for Paul Walther, Commonwealth Attorney, and friend of Coates.
“It is his favorite sandwich,” she said.
In the back of her deli hangs a print from the Museum of Culpeper History. Mapped by an unknown staff officer, it was given to her by a customer at her previous location.
“I pulled a lot of sandwich names from this map,” said Coates.
“Some sandwiches will stay the same (on the new menu), and some will go away,” added Richardson, “but those will become a build your own item.”
He also said they are adding hot sandwiches to the menu. The chicken salad is the biggest seller so that won’t go anywhere.
Coates and Richardson have many events planned to draw the community in to their deli.
Beer Hound will be on site from noon until 9 p.m. Saturday, with live music provided by Keith Bryant, from Lexington, Virginia. There will be food specials all day and Coates plans to debut their steak and cheese sandwich.
Beer Hound and Bryant will be onsite again on Oct. 10 to continue celebrating the new.
The team at Deli-icious encourages teachers, law enforcement and first responders to stop in and allow them to show their appreciation.
“We offer really good deals for them,” said Coates.
Deli-icious is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is closed Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.