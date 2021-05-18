Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.

The marquee at Regal Cinemas' Culpeper location indicates the theater will resume operations on May 21, a reopening that comes as litigation over the town's decision to terminate the company's lease on the Main Street theater continues winding through federal court.

In February, the Culpeper Town Council terminated the lease because Regal had not operated a movie theater business for 120 days. The theater closed at the onset of the pandemic and reopened Aug. 28 when state-imposed restrictions were lifted but closed again in late October. The theater has remained closed since, a decision Regal says was made based on low attendance, a lack of new releases and safety concerns.

According to Regal Cinema’s website, the Culpeper location is one of the 100-plus locations scheduled for a May 21 reopening.

Shortly after the town council's vote, Regal Cinemas filed a lawsuit claiming that the lease was prematurely terminated. While the lease allows for termination if movie theater operations cease for 120 days, Regal Cinemas argues in court filings that the "temporary suspension of its full operations to protect public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic does not constitute a cessation” as defined in the lease.

Town Manager Chris Hively explained via email that a motion by the town to dismiss the lawsuit will be the subject of a June 2 hearing. Asked for the town's reaction to Regal Cinemas' intentions to reopen, Hively emailed "The matter is currently in litigation and the lease is terminated."

"Regal Theater claims to have a right to open the theater. Ultimately, the court will determine whether they do or not," Hively wrote.

Should the town's request for dismissal be overruled, court filings indicate that a trial will be held sometime between January and April of 2022.

Regal’s lawsuit claims that the town’s action took advantage of circumstances induced by the coronavirus pandemic and was an “underhanded and rushed effort” to seize a valuable property. The town argues that the government was within its rights based on contractual language.

For additional details regarding legal arguments made by both parties, see the following story:

Regal Cinemas did not respond to inquiries for a comment regarding the reopening or lawsuit. This story will be updated if a response is received.