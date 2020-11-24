Discussion surrounding whether the 310-unit Laurel Park neighborhood will receive permission to be constructed in the East Fairfax Magisterial District continued during a Tuesday discussion amongst town officials and developers.
Earlier this month, the Town Council delayed voting on a rezoning request that would permit the construction of 135 single-family detached units and 175 attached dwelling units on a 60-acre lot off Laurel Street just south of the High Point subdivision. The matter was sent to a committee consisting of town officials for discussions regarding the development’s parking and impact on the school system and traffic.
Stephen Plescow, one of the developers, noted that while the project has been in the works for over a year, the Nov. 24 committee meeting marked the first time it was informally discussed with the Town Council. During a presentation, Plescow specifically wanted to address issues broached earlier this month surrounding traffic, parking, schools and whether the project is generally appropriate for the town.
Regarding the latter, Plescow noted the town’s comprehensive plan specifically states that the land should be used for a “neo-traditional residential neighborhood.” While the comprehensive plan allows for up to 24 homes per acre at the site, he explained that the developers desired something smaller in scale that is compatible with High Point.
Plescow noted that High Point homes have sold out and the proposal would help meet market demands as there is a lack of new housing in Culpeper.
“For people that want to move into the area and also people that live here, and particularly people at High Point that want to move up, this provides an opportunity of more housing…Move into a house that you can afford, build up your equity as your family grows, move up and buy a bigger house. We think Laurel Park is a great opportunity for people to do that,” he said.
Plescow said market data shows that “supply is drying up” in Culpeper as both inventory and the amount of days homes stay on the market have decreased 70% over the last year. Additionally, he noted that active listings have decrease by 33%.
“Why is this important? If there’s a lack of supply and there’s a huge demand, it’s going to drive prices up…So we need some more housing product to help balance out the market,” he said.
While the development would help balance the market, Plescow said it would also generate notable income for the town. For example, sewer, water and electric service fees would amount to $6 million in town revenue. Additionally, he said the development would create a property tax base generating $650,000-plus annually in town and county real estate tax revenue.
The developers would also fund about $1.2 million worth of improvements at the intersection of Laurel Street and Orange Road, including the addition of left turn lanes entering and exiting Laurel Street. Other improvements, Plescow said, would “help finish Laurel” by widening the road while adding curb, gutter and storm drainage improvements.
Having learned from High Point parking issues, Plescow said the proposed development would have marked parking spaces on just one side of the street. About 200 parking spaces have been added to plans since earlier this month for a total of 1,466, which doubles the amount required by town ordinances. This means there would 4.7 parking spaces per house. Assuming nobody parks in garages, there would be 3.3 parking spaces per house.
During a public hearing earlier this month, some speakers said the developers should contribute to the community in more ways than just building homes. Plescow noted that the developers are offering a $46,500 donation to the Culpeper Police Department. Another $250,000 would be used to provide recreational opportunities in the neighborhood including open playfields, gazebos and walking trails. There would also be a large park on the property’s eastern edge and a series of smaller “pocket parks.”
In response to concerns that the development would overcrowd schools, Plescow said data from Loudon and Fauquier counties was used to estimate that the neighborhood would generate about 200 students. They would attend Peral Sample Elementary School, Floyd T. Binns Middle School and Eastern View High School.
At the end of Plescow’s presentation, council member Jamie Clancey expressed concerns regarding those estimates and said the town needs better statistics on how the neighborhood would impact schools. Other council members present agreed that more time is needed to further discuss the matter.
Plescow said the developers do not want to rush the project and are open to suggestions and ideas leading to the best possible outcome.
