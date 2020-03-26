As a producer of alcohol, Dida’s Distillery in Rappahannock County has been overwhelmed by requests from hospitals, public services, and first responders to provide hand sanitizer.
Last week, Dida's stopped producing “drinking spirits” and converted 100% of its distillation activities toward making hand sanitizer for donation to the front lines.
To help with the effort, Dida's Distillery has opened a GoFundMe page.
“The cost of this is overwhelming. But when a hospital calls asking for help ... and we are capable of helping...it's not difficult to answer the call,” the company stated. “We have alcohol on-hand and ready to use, but we need additional ingredients in order to make and donate sanitizer where it's needed most.
“We need your help. If you're able to help out, any amount is appreciated and 100% of all donations will be used to directly fund hand sanitizer production and support organizations in need,” the company stated.
As of Wednesday morning, Dida's Distillery had raised $12,588 of its $20,000 goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.