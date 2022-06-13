Despite bells chiming marking the end of this school year on June 3, Culpeper County Public Schools won’t stop providing much needed services to local children.
Starting on June 7, a free food program providing breakfast and lunch for children ages 18-years-old and younger began.
Breakfast will be served from 8-9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30-1 p.m. five days a week until August 5. The program will be closed on July 4.
There are two pickup locations: Galbreath Marshall Building at 1401 Old Fredericksburg Rd, Culpeper and Gardner Street parking lot at Yowell Meadow Park at 210 McCoy Avenue, Culpeper.
While CCPS does not offer day camps, they offer Summer Academy for students to help address unfinished learning from the pandemic. The program is funded by the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund III, which is a federal pandemic relief grant.
Also offered are different groups of students, like Summerquest! Summer Regional Governor's program in July and Extended School Year program for students with disabilities.
On June 14, CCPS is hosting a family workshop on the "Impact of Social Media on Youth" at Family Resource Center Connections at 7 p.m.
Students in need of other services like clothing can find help via the Family Resource Center Latitudes, which is open during the summer. Families access it by getting a referral from their child's school.
