Downtown Culpeper roundabout construction continues

In a roundabout way, American William Eno came full circle with his 1903 proposal to ease New York City traffic. Two years later, Columbus Circle became our nation’s first roundabout.
Now, the United States has an estimated 9,000 roundabouts — sometimes called rotaries or traffic circles — soon to be 9,001.
Preliminary work began last October for Culpeper’s fourth roundabout at the intersection of N. Blue Ridge Ave. and W. Evans St/Sperryville Pike (U.S. 522), according to Culpeper County Director of Planning and Community Development Andrew Hopewell.
“The roundabout is part of a larger Highway Safety Improvement Program grant funded project that is aimed at increasing pedestrian safety along the U.S. 522 Corridor,” Hopewell said. “In addition to the roundabout, pedestrian accommodations and improvements are being constructed out beyond N. Aspen St.”
Hopewell said construction on the entire project is scheduled to be completed by this October, with the nation’s newest traffic circle set to open mid-September.
“At this time, there have been no delays and the project is on time.”
The project’s $2,302,780 price tag, Hopewell indicated, is completely financed by joint funding by the Federal Department of Transportation and Virginia Department of Transportation.
The new roundabout, once open, will most certainly ease traffic congestion on one of the town’s most traversed roadways — but until that September day arrives, detours, one-way flagger-operated sections of road, and subsequent delays will — and have been — the norm.
“The segment of W. Evans/Sperryville Pike/U.S. 522 is closed to through traffic from its intersections with N. West St. and with Colonel Jameson Blvd,” Hopewell said. “Traffic is to detour around the closure utilizing Colonel Jameson Blvd., N. West St.”
“N. Blue Ridge Ave is also closed to through traffic with drivers encouraged to use W. Piedmont St. or W. Edmondson St.”
Quicker than one could sing Yes’ 1971 hit song “Roundabout,” local businesses on the Sperryville Pike collectively felt the impact of massive road work just feet away from their parking lot.
It was becoming a challenge to pick up some succulent, mouth-watering ribs at Shawn’s Smokehouse BBQ, grab a piping-hot cheesy slice at Mama Mias, get a pedi and mani at Scarlett & Sage Salon, feast on an amazing flavor-punctuated salad at Albana’s Taverna Greek Cuisine — or wash your ride at Culpeper Car Wash.
For now, these establishments aren’t indicating a financial hit due to disruptive changes in routine traffic patterns — but some have confirmed patrons have had to make yeoman-like adjustments in getting to their doors.
All for the best, reflects Shawn Moss, owner of Shawn’s Smokehouse BBQ.
“Like with any change, this construction project has its own challenges, but things will be back to normal shortly and we will have a new road!” said Moss, reflecting a highly positive tone. “My hope is that the roundabout reduces the risk for accidents and provides improved traffic flow for our community!”
“We are grateful to all the men and women who are working so hard to complete this project in a timely manner.”
Albana Robles, owner of Albana’s Taverna, concurred, and like Moss, accentuated the positive, eliminating the negative.
“First, it’s extremely difficult to determine if any impact has been made,” Robles said. “This time of year tends to be a bit more quiet as travel plans go into full effect.”
“Some customers have called, unsure how to navigate, but later found signage pointing them in the right direction.”
Anchoring the Sperryville Pike strip mall for the past five years, Robles appreciates what the construction workers have endured during the unrelenting heat of a Virginia summer.
“During these challenging times, everyone has a job to do,” she continued. “The folks working on the project have stopped by to say hello, or pick up something for lunch. It’s always a pleasure to meet new people. As the temperatures continue to rise, I don’t envy the challenges these folks face enduring the heat, in hopes of creating a better traffic flow through Culpeper.”
Incidentally, Culpeper has a long way to go to catch the U.S. city with the most roundabouts. Carmel, Indiana, a suburb of Indianapolis, has 138.
