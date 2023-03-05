Downtown Culpeper welcomes restaurant week

Culpeper downtown restaurants will celebrate 2023 Spring Restaurant Week, put on by Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. (CRI) from March 6-12.
Be sure to check out all the new pre-fixed menus, including lunch and brunch options for $15 and $25 or dinner selections for $35 and $50. While dining, experience the charm and warmth of historic Culpeper downtown, with restaurants ranging from grab and go to fine dining, there is truly something for everyone to savor and delight-in.
Enjoy lunch/brunch options from Culpeper Cheese Company, Grill 309, The Sangria Bowl and new downtown restaurant, Brick City Grille. Make plans for dinner (reservations recommended) at It’s About Thyme, Piedmont Steakhouse, Pinto Thai Culpeper, Natraj Indian Cuisine, Flavor on Main, Grass Rootes, Brick City Grille, Grill 309, The Sangria Bowl, Sweet Roux Restaurant & Bar and Uncle Elder’s BBQ.
For more details and to see available menus, visit www.culpeperdowntown.com. Contact any of the participating restaurants directly for dining questions and/or reservations.
For more information on CRI, to sponsor future events, or to volunteer, visit www.culpeperdowntown.com, call 540-825-4416 or email crievents@culpeperdowntown.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.