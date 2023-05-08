To the Culpeper Community,
Tuesday, May 9, 2023, marks the 10th year for Give Local Piedmont, a program from the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, focused on highlighting the work our nonprofit organizations accomplish in our northern Piedmont region. If you have ever needed help from others; if you have ever offered help to others, then perhaps you can relate. Our Fire and Rescue, Food Pantries, the Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter, Culpeper Literacy Council, Culpeper Renaissance, the Free Clinic, George Washington Carver, Minority and Veteran Farmers, Girls on the Run, the SPCA, the Culpeper Museum of History and many, many more are all people just like you and me, reaching out to see what they can do to help someone else. Step by step these organizations are strategically looking at their impact, how they can improve their services and what (or who) they are missing.
Our sponsors for this day have shared that they support this event because it funnels attention on the organizations that are doing the heavy lifting in our communities. When you click on givelocalpiedmont.org you are immediately confronted with a brilliant snapshot of charitable organizations, their mission, their needs and accomplishments. It is truly a reason for celebration.
Please join us on May 9, or any time prior to May 9, and visit givelocalpiedmont.org to support those causes that are important to you. Donations start at $10, and every participant receives bonus dollars as well as possible prizes.
Life should be about making a difference, contributing, and having an impact. Many of the nonprofits participating in Give Local Piedmont have the ultimate impact of helping people turn their lives around. You can too. Please join us on May 9 and celebrate Give Local Piedmont!
Jane Bowling-Wilson
Executive Director
Northern Piedmont Community Foundation
Serving Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock counties
Here are the Rappahannock County organizations participating in Give Local Piedmont 2023, a day of giving this Tuesday. To donate, go to givelocalpiedmont.org
Culpeper Christian School
Culpeper Christian School exists to please the Lord Jesus Christ and to train students by working with the home to build academic excellence on the Word of God.
Windmore Foundation for the Arts
Windmore Foundation for the Arts encourages a lifelong passion for the arts by providing a culturally rich and immersive experience for people of all ages.
Museum of Culpeper History
Our goal is to collect, preserve, interpret, and promote the history of all of Culpeper's people from the Triassic Period 215 million years ago to the present-day by engaging and educating visitors using our collections of objects and photographs in exhibits and programs."
Services to Abused Families Inc (SAFE)
We do provide shelter. We provide a safe and comforting atmosphere for families who need to escape imminent danger.
Verdun Adventure Bound
To realize our vision, Verdun utilizes a multi-faceted challenge course, community partnerships, and natural resources in our area to provide custom experiences that connect people to each other and their community. Verdun promotes individual and collective growth through programs designed to meet the specific needs of our clients and our community as a whole.
Friends of the Culpeper County Library
The Friends of the Culpeper County Library is a non-profit, volunteer organization dedicated to supporting the library's broad reaching programs, services and cultural opportunities not funded by the county."
Culpeper Community Development Corp. (dba) CHASS
CHASS Mission is to assure homeless and low-income Culpeper residents have access to safe affordable housing. CHASS operates a 15 bed Emergency Homeless Shelter in Culpeper. The shelter is for families and single women who are literally homeless.
Nirvana Ridge Ferret Rescue
Our mission is to protect and provide for any ferret(s) in need, regardless of health, age or origin, until a permanent loving home can be found. Our mission includes the educational promotion of the domestic ferret as extraordinary, curious and endearing pets."
Nirvana Ridge Wildlife Refuge
The Nirvana Ridge Wildlife Refuge is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing for orphaned, sick, and injured wildlife. Our mission is to nurture and prepare these animals for release back into their native habitat. We are a collaboration of licensed rehabilitators who work with a network of volunteers, wildlife centers, humane societies, animal shelters and veterinary hospitals to provide life-saving support for wildlife in need.
People Incorporated of Virginia
People Incorporated of Virginia (better known as People Inc.) helps economically disadvantaged people improve their lives, families and communities in Culpeper, Fauquier, and Rappahannock counties.
Operation First Response
The mission of Operation First Response, Inc (OFR) is to serve all branches of our nation’s Wounded Heroes/Disabled Veterans, Gold Star Families and First Responders with personal and financial needs. Services are provided from the onset of injuries or illness, throughout their recovery period and along their journey from military life to the civilian world. Financial aid varies as each case is based on individual needs ranging from rent, utilities, vehicle payments, groceries, clothing, and travel expenses
Legal Aid Works
We champion fairness by advocating for those with the least access to the civil justice system. We envision a just society in which barriers to justice are eliminated.
Big Man Foundation
We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit charity that believes athletic coaches and their families make up an underserved community of very selfless people. Our mission is to alleviate and prevent hardships for athletic coaches and their families.
Culpeper Young Life
Introducing kids to Jesus Christ and helping them grow in their faith. We believe in the power of presence. Kids' lives are dramatically impacted when caring adults come alongside them, sharing God's love with them.
Aging Together
Aging Together is a regional nonprofit organization committed to connecting people to resources and communities to improve quality of life as they age. We represent a collaborative effort in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange & Rappahannock Counties with over 150 partner agencies and providers dedicated to ensuring our region has the services and supports necessary for aging adults.
Habitat for Humanity of Culpeper County, Inc
Habitat for Humanity of Culpeper County is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization operated on Christian principles that seeks to put God’s love into action by building homes, communities and hope. Habitat for Humanity of Culpeper County is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions.
Forgotten Felines of Culpeper
Forgotten Felines of Culpeper became a 501(c)(3) rescue in June 2018. We are an all VOLUNTEER rescue. 100% of donations going to the care of our cats. No money is received from the county or government.
State Climb Collective Inc
State Climb is a community-centric organization in Culpeper that combats depression, anxiety, and juvenile delinquency. We do so by providing indoor rock climbing and aerial silks programming in an affordable, safe, and drug-free space. Our Pay-What-You-Like payment model allows everyone to participate in activities that have traditionally high economic barriers to entry. We are reframing what it means to be part of a community by encouraging everyone to contribute what they are willing and able to, including non-monetary assets such as time and energy.
George Washington Carver Agriculture Research Center
To Sustain Strengthen and Enhance Agriculture and the Environment in Virginia's Northern Piedmont.
Minority and Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont
Our mission is to create awareness of rural living and its environmental benefits to ensure local food access and security help build strong youth, and healthy families.
Mom2Mom
Mom2Mom is a Local Non-Profit that services the counties of Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Greene, Louisa, Fluvanna, Charlottesville and Albermarle. We assist moms and families in finding and applying for resources that can better the lives of themselves and their families."
Brandy Station Foundation
The Brandy Station Foundation is an all-volunteer 501(c)-3 non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the natural and historic resources of the Brandy Station area of Culpeper County, Virginia. We appreciate your support of our preservation mission, including the preservation of the Civil War Graffiti House.
1776 Little Fork Preservation Foundation Inc
The 1776 LITTLE FORK PRESERVATION FOUNDATION, INC. is registered 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization that raises funds to be used solely for the perpetual maintenance of the historic Church and grounds.
Blue Ridge Chorale of Culpeper, Virginia Inc
The Blue Ridge Chorale exists to provide cultural and musical enrichment to its members and the community, primarily by presenting vocal concerts. In that endeavor it attracts musician and audiences from a variety of counties in the central Virginia area. "
Culpeper Literacy Council
Our mission is to help adults within the Culpeper community develop their abilities to effectively communicate in English. This includes skills in understanding, speaking, reading and writing English, as well as mathematics skills and computer use."
Piedmont Regional Dental Clinic
Piedmont Regional Dental Clinic (PRDC) is a non-profit, dental practice that provides oral health care for low-income children and adults. PRDC is one of very few local dental offices that accepts Medicaid insurance. In addition PRDC provides reduced-price services for people with income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level. "
Free Clinic of Culpeper
The Free Clinic seeks to improve health and promote wellness by providing quality healthcare to eligible adults in Culpeper through a collaboration of community resources. The Clinic is located on the Culpeper Medical Center campus where UVA Health provides access to lab work, imaging and specialty services as needed by our patients."
Culpeper Wellness Foundation
Culpeper Wellness Foundation was established as an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit in 2014 when the University of Virginia became the sole owner of Culpeper Regional Hospital. The Foundation works to achieve its mission by: providing health and fitness programming and services providing health and fitness programming and services, ensuring the availability of high quality medical care for low-income, uninsured adults, and providing mission related grants within the counties of Culpeper, Madison and Orange.
Sex, Drugs, and God, Inc
The mission of Sex, Drugs, & God, Inc. is to build relationships and bonds of trust with anyone who struggles with addiction, giving them hope for recovery. Utilizing its proprietary process of consistent engagements, structured expectations and accountability reviews, Sex, Drugs & God Inc. is able to reach anyone ready to surrender their lives to a Higher Power, A God of their understanding, and change their life for the better.
George Washington Carver Food Enterprise Center
The George Washington Carver Food Enterprise Center is a project of the George Washington Carver Agriculture Research Center, a non-profit organization located in the heart of the Rapidan Rappahannock Region of Virginia’s Northern Piedmont that aims to honor Dr. George Washington Carver’s contributions to agriculture and education.
Generations Central Adult Day Center
A collaborative effort between Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, Aging Together, Culpeper Baptist Church, Culpeper Baptist Child Development Center, George Mason University and many other community partners propelled us to the opening of Generations Central in March 2022. Our beautifully renovated space on the first floor of Culpeper Baptist Church hosts a vibrant activity program for the senior adults in our community.
Piedmont Area Soapbox Derby Foundation
The Soap Box Derby® is an international nonprofit organization whose mission is to build knowledge and character, and to create meaningful experiences through collaboration and fair and honest competition. One of the largest Soap Box Derby races in the world! Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby was established in Culpeper in 2003.
Culpeper Baptist Child Development Center, Inc
Culpeper Baptist Child Development Center has been serving this area for 72 years. We are a regulated and fully licensed childcare center in Culpeper County. Because of our tenure, stability, and expertise, we are uniquely able to provide support to and offer this level of care for the children in the local region.
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services
The mission of Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services (RRCS) is to improve the quality of life of residents of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange, and Rappahannock counties by providing aging, comprehensive behavioral health, intellectual disability, and substance use disorder services.
Culpeper Band Boosters
The mission of the Culpeper Band Boosters is to promote and support the band program in the Culpeper County Public Schools. The Boosters support bands at Eastern View High School, Culpeper Middle School and Floyd T. Binns Middle School. We work to eliminate financial barriers that might prevent a child from participating in the band.
Little Fork Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company Inc
LFVFRC proudly protects the quality of life, social, economic and environmental infrastructure of the northern end of Culpeper County, Virginia. We provide trained, certified, volunteer personnel to respond to emergencies. We are one of the few volunteer fire and rescue companies in the Commonwealth that responds to 100 percent of our calls.
Culpeper Air Fest Foundation
To inspire a love of aviation by educating the public, particularly youths, about aviation, past, present and future. This is primarily achieved through the annual Culpeper Air Fest, which is a free public event for residents of Culpeper and the surrounding counties.
Jeepin for Paws
We are bringing together Jeepers (Jeep owners as the Jeep community shows up and in a big way) and animal lovers to assist in the needs of our furry friends. We raise funds for housing, food, medical needs, and more for companion animals.
Manna Ministry
Manna Ministry seeks to share nourishment, compassion, and hope in Christ's Name to all who enter. We continue to serve over 120 packed lunches each day, curbside, to our guests from 11:00 to 12:30 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
540 Athletic Club of VA
We are an organization consisting of three girls’ Softball Teams (10U, 12U and 14U) and one boys’ Baseball Team 11 and under, based in Culpeper, Virginia. Our teams are made up of a group of bright, athletic, and energetic athletes striving to compete at local, state, and national levels of play. We will be playing in tournaments throughout the state of Virginia.
GIVR Network
Monthly care packages, delivered to your door, filled with community-vetted items for you to give to those experiencing homelessness.
Carver 4-County Museum
The museum is a manifestation of the Association's mission to document, celebrate and share the educational, social, cultural and military history of students, faculty and administrators of George Washington Carver Regional High School, the only institution of secondary education in Virginia's four-county region of Culpeper, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock from 1948-68. "
Blue and Red Santa ProjectThe Blue & Red Santa Project is a community-driven initiative to brighten the holidays for some of our area’s less fortunate children. The Project was co-founded by the Culpeper Town Police & the Culpeper Volunteer Fire Department.
Central VA Small Business Development Center
We support small businesses at all stages of their life cycle. We provide 1:1 free, confidential counseling, plus over 80 business topic-specific webinars and seminars at low/no cost every year, to all small businesses or entrepreneurs in our geographical area. "
Culpeper Humane Society
The Culpeper Humane Society is a 501c3, all volunteer, home foster-based dog/cat rescue with the vision of a No-Kill Community. Our mission is to reduce the Shelter intake and increase Shelter outtake, through innovative programs designed to support those strategies."
Career Partners
Career Partners, Inc, a 501(c)(3) education non-profit organization, was founded in 2000 as a result of the 1997 “Educational Summit,” organized by then, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Norma Dunwody, which brought together leaders from local business, government, school and community to address a concern that Culpeper Virginia graduates were not ready for the workplace. Our mission is to inspire students to reach their full potential."
Living the Dream
Our mission is to educate the public on depression, substance abuse and suicide. We strive to provide education and resources to individuals suffering with depression, substance abuse and thoughts of suicide. We offer support to individuals and families who may be suffering or have suffered with these issues.
