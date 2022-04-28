Dreams come true: Special needs CCHS students meets mayors for his birthday

When he’s not going to school, working six days a week at Chick-fil-A or spending time with family, Kameron Morey is helping people. For his 17th birthday, though, his community decided to give back to him.
“He is well known around the school because he is just a joy and a delight,” said Morey’s reading teacher at Culpeper County High School Mandy Harper. “He’s like sunshine wherever he goes.”
With the help of Morey’s mother Mae Dominguez-Morey, Harper posted on her Facebook page about their plans to do something special for his birthday this year. She asked readers to go to Chick-fil-A on April 21 and wish him a happy birthday.
Harper also put out a call to anyone who had connections to Mayor Frank Reaves or former Mayor Michael Olinger to see whether they would be willing to come too.
As a part of Harper’s class, she instructs students to complete journal prompts. Morey, she recalled, always finds a way to interweave his dreams and goals, which include becoming the mayor of Culpeper.
“I would love to make his wish come true to meet the mayor,” Harper thought when planning the surprise.
Both Reaves and Olinger private messaged Harper and told her they were going to make it happen.
On the day of Morey’s birthday as he worked in the drive-thru, cars began to roll up with cards, balloons, songs and even banners. Little did Morey know, though, his dream of meeting Culpeper’s mayors was on the horizon.
Since Morey was in the seventh grade, Dominguez-Morey remembered, he has been interested in all things mayor after watching the television and movies where the mayor played an important role. He’d always ask what the duties of a mayor and how he’d like to someday hold that position.
“One day when he was in eighth grade, he said, ‘One day, I’m going to be the mayor of Culpeper,’” Dominguez-Morey said.
She blew it off at first but when Morey started to get into politics, she knew he was serious.
“He’s so dead set on being mayor of Culpeper because he loves this town and loves the people in it,” she continued.
When Reaves and Olinger turned up, Morey couldn’t have been more excited. He took a photo with the pair and proceeded to tell everyone in line he had met the mayors.
“He was just beside himself that they both came to see him,” Dominguez-Morey said.
Morey, she continued, has a learning disability.
When Dominguez-Morey was in labor, she recalled, doctors and nurses were feverishly checking on her before telling her they couldn’t find her baby’s heartbeat. They needed to rush her into an emergency cesarean section surgery in order to save her baby’s life.
She remembered a bright light and a mask being put over her face before the room went silent. When she didn’t hear Morey, she was afraid she had lost him. Soon after though, she described what she thought was a kitten making noise but it had been Morey finally letting out his first post-birth noise.
Morey’s umbilical cord had been wrapped around his neck, cutting off oxygen to his brain. Dominguez-Morey remembered being told he’d never read or even get a high school diploma.
Years later, Harper said he is able to partially read receipts at work and Dominguez-Morey added he’s on track to earning his diploma.
“He is just a treasure to everyone who’s blessed with his presence every day at school,” Harper said. “We wanted to do something special to give back to him. Hopefully, we achieved that.”
