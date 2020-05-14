Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.

Nasal swab test will be administered in Walmart parking lot

A COVID‐19 drive‐thru testing site is opening tomorrow (Friday, May 15) in the Culpeper Walmart parking lot located at 801 James Madison Highway.

The site is supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials to test anyone who meets CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID‐19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms.

Those interested in being tested need to visit www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com beforehand to see if they are eligible for testing and to make an appointment.

“Access to testing is essential to containing the spread of COVID‐19 and making decisions about reopening Virginia in phases. Our thanks to Walmart and partners for helping stand up these drive‐thru testing locations,” said Rappahannock/Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner, who announced the new testing site on Thursday.

The site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting.

Appointments must be made through eTrueNorth’s online portal at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com, which will screen individuals to ensure they meet CDC eligibility for testing. For questions regarding testing call 800‐635‐8611.

Those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self‐administered test. For the safety of all those on‐site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.

The site will use a self‐administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and then dropped in the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive‐through site.

eTrueNorth will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and regional departments of health. The site will be staffed by Walmart healthcare professionals and testing is not available inside the Walmart store.

“We are happy to partner with the Health Department and Walmart to provide testing for citizens. It is important to provide sufficient COVID‐19 testing in Culpeper County,” said Culpeper County Emergency Manager Bill Ooten.

“We are appreciative of the collaboration of resources to increase testing in our county,” said Culpeper Town Manager Chris Hively.

“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID‐19 testing in Culpeper during this unprecedented time,” said Brooke Mueller, Walmart Public Affairs Director for Virginia. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to eTrueNorth and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”

“While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community,” says the Rappahannock/Rapidan Health District.

For general questions about COVID‐19, community members may call the RRHD COVID‐19 Hotline at. For the latest on COVID‐19, visit: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.

There will also be a testing location in the parking lot of UVA Primary Care, 16268 Bennett Road across US 19 from Eastern View High School, on Saturday, May 16, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot. Those interested in being tested need to visit www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to see if they are eligible for testing and to make an appointment.