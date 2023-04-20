Drug take-back initiative to be held Saturday

The Virginia State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public its 23rd opportunity in 13 years to participate in the National Drug Take-Back Initiative from 10- 2 p.m. on April 22.
Take-backs are held to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs
VSP are hosting sites at Division Headquarters across the state. Culpeper's collection site will be Virginia State Police Division 2 Office at 15148 State Police Road, Culpeper.
The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
Last October, Americans turned in 324 tons (over 647,163 pounds) of prescription drugs at more than 4,902 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,340 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 22 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 16,636,729 million pounds, more than 8,318 tons of pills.
This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.
In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines, flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash both pose potential safety and health hazards.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 22 Take Back Day event, go to the DEA Diversion Website.
