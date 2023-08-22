Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears announced Monday an endorsement for Terese Matricardi’s campaign for Culpeper School Board.
“I strongly endorse Terese Matricardi for Culpeper School Board representing the Salem District," Earle-Sears said. "Terese will vote for common sense policies for YOUR children and will be a leader in our shared fight to protect parents’ rights in our schools!
"Terese will be a strong voice for parents, teachers and students in Culpeper as she works to prioritze school safety and academic excellence.”
Winsome Earle-Sears joins a growing list of state and local elected officials to endorse Matricardi’s campaign, including Attorney General Jason Miyares, State
Senator Bryce Reeves, Delegate Nick Freitas and Culpeper Supervisor Tom Underwood and Moms for America.
“I am honored to have the Lt. Governor endorse my campaign for parental rights, academic excellence and school safety in Culpeper County Public Schools," Matricardi said. "Salem District voters urged me to run for the School Board because they want to be represented by someone who shares their conservative values and supports Governor Youngkin’s educational agenda. Salem District voters, who are 80% conservative, are desperate for a representative who has the integrity and courage to stand against the Left establishment which is eliminating parents and common sense in public education today. Salem District voters don’t want more of what the last 30 years in public education has produced, which is plummeting academic scores, and skyrocketing mental health and violence. These are the issues Salem District voters demand real solutions to, and I will be honored to serve them with courage, intelligence and integrity.”
“Those who know me, know that there is nothing more important to me than
my faith and my family, and that’s why I am running for school board," she continued. "My last name, Matricardi, means ‘Mother’s Heart’ and it is my mother’s heart which compels me now to stand up for our children, our schools and our nation. The Left has brought the battleground to the playground
and that’s why this mother’s heart is ready for battle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.