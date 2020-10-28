As of noon Oct. 27, Culpeper County Deputy Registrar Melissa Hart said that 11,100 votes had been cast in the upcoming election via either early in-person voting or absentee mail-in ballots.
That is about half of the 22,087 votes cast in the county for the 2016 presidential election.
“This is definitely historical numbers,” Hart said of the early votes.
On Oct. 26 alone, she said 492 early votes were cast.
This mirrors a national trend, as reports from the U.S. Elections Project indicate that 74.7 million early votes - 2.2 million of which were in Virginia - were cast as of late afternoon on Oct. 28. In 2016, 128.8 million citizens voted in the presidential election.
Locally, Hart added that the office expects those numbers to dramatically increase through Saturday, which is the last day of early in-person voting. Early votes can only be cast at the Registrar’s office, 151 N. Main St., which will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
Come Election Day, votes will be cast at normal polling locations, which will be open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday. A list of polling locations can be found at voteinculpeper.info/precincts/.
For anyone who has requested an absentee ballot but has decided to vote in-person, Hart stressed the importance of those individuals turning in their uncast absentee ballots when they come to vote.
Absentee ballots that are cast must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.