Earlysville man ejected from car, collides with Culpeper County Sheriff vehicle

A 43-year-old Earlysville man was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital Monday for treatment of life-threatening injuries after colliding with Culpeper County Sheriff vehicle in a law enforcement pursuit, Virginia State Police said in a press release.
Virginia State Police is currently investigating the two-vehicle crash, which occurred at 9:09 p.m. along Route 29 (James Madison Highway) just north of Route 651 (Freemans Ford Road) in Fauquier County.
A 2003 Honda CR-V was eluding law enforcement, traveling northbound on Route 29 in the right lane. During the course of the pursuit, the Honda swerved into the left lane in an attempt to avoid another vehicle that was stopped on the right shoulder, according to a news release.
In doing so, the Honda collided with a Culpeper County sheriff's deputy’s vehicle. The impact of the crash caused the Honda to run off the left side of the roadway and overturn.
The driver of the Honda was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
His name has not been released.
The deputy was not injured during the crash.
Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office could not be reached for further details about the pursuit.
