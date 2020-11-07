The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department has scheduled a contractor to perform roadway pavement improvement operations on East Street, from Orange Road to Davis Street.
The roadway improvement operation will consist of removing the existing asphalt and placing and compacting new asphalt pavement on East Street and the adjoining side streets. This operation will commence Monday, November 9, 2020, through Wednesday, November 25, 2020, from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM, weather permitting. Due to the nature of the project, residential access will be very limited. A safety work zone will require temporary closure of the travel lanes within this area as well as temporary detours around the work area.
Motorists should expect delays on this corridor and are encouraged to take alternate routes as available. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions within the work zone.
If you have questions, please call the Public Works Department at (540) 825-0285.
