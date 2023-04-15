Eastern View basketball coach in it for the long haul

Mike McCombs has been the head coach of the Eastern View girls varsity basketball team since the school’s opening in 2008. During his time at Eastern View, he has led the team to an impressive 228 victories over 15 years. His girls have also won numerous district, regional, and tournament titles, as well as played in the state tournament.
One of McCombs’s favorite memories during his time at EVHS was in 2010 when the team went to Courtland to play a regional semi’s match.
“Courtland was the team to beat, McCombs said. “They beat us three times already that year. We beat them in the regional semifinals to win us our first trip to the state tournament, and I’ll never forget that.”
McCombs began his career in basketball as a child.
“I remember growing up as a young kid in West Virginia and going to the state tournament games and watching every game of the tournament for three full days and dreaming of playing in that tournament one day.”
In high school, he became an all-state player and began his coaching career in 1994 at Culpeper Middle School as a volunteer coach. The following year he became head coach for the middle school, staying there for four years.
In 1999, McCombs became the head coach for the Culpeper High School junior varsity boys team, coached the CHS varsity girls team in 2007, and finally settled at EVHS in 2008.
McCombs’s no-nonsense and passionate coaching style has led him to become a successful and respected asset to the Culpeper community. He puts his heart into his team and is always thinking of new ways to improve his athletes.
“I love practice,” McCombs said. “I love game preparation, game planning, seeing the kids take the game plan and carry it out and be successful.”
He spends a great deal of time scouting out opposing teams, learning their strengths and weaknesses, and playing to them. With his strategic mind and dedication, it’s no wonder his team has been so successful in recent years.
His most effective coaching strategy is to “out work people” and be prepared. “I am a defensive minded coach and made that the foundation of our program.”
While McCombs loves the game, he finds the most rewarding aspect of coaching to be the relationships he’s built.
“Getting random phone calls from kids that I’ve coached 25 years ago, just wishing me Happy Father’s Day, Merry Christmas, or bringing their kids back for me to coach, it gives me cold chills.”
Many of his former players have come back to coach on his staff as well.
“This past year all of my four assistants played for me.”
His daughter, Emily, currently coaches alongside him as well.
In McCombs’s extensive career, he amassed a total of 379 wins across 553 games. His passion, determination, and drive have touched so many lives throughout his 29 years as a coach, and one can only wonder what accomplishments await him.
