The Eastern View Cyclones defeated the Culpeper Blue Devils on Aug. 25 for the 2023-24 varsity football opener at Culpeper County High School.
The final score was 49-7.
The Cyclones's varsity team places again at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 at home against Westmoreland.
The Blue Devils's varsity team places again at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 at home against Orange County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.