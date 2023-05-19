U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger announced Friday the winner of the Fifth Annual Congressional Art Competition from Virginia’s Seventh District.
First place winner Jade Cudjoe is a student at Eastern View High School in Culpeper County. Cudjoe’s piece entitled “The Creation of Hands” will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year, alongside winning pieces from congressional districts across the country.
“After five years of receiving works of art, I’m still blown away by the talent possessed by so many young Virginians,” Spanberger said. “Thank you to every student who shared their work with us, thank you to the educators who are dedicated to cultivating the creativity and passion of young artists across Virginia, and congratulations to this year’s winner! I’m proud to represent so many brilliant Virginia students, and I look forward to showcasing Jade’s work in our U.S. Capitol.”
“Inspired by the art piece ‘The Creation of Adam’ by Michelangelo. This original piece illustrates the power and ability that hands have to create art. Within itself the piece is art but truly the hand behind it is the true inspiration,”Cudjoe about her winning piece.
The Congressional Art Competition is an annual opportunity to encourage and recognize the artistic talent of Virginia students and students across the country. Click here to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.