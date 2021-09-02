Eastern View High School will welcome a new activities director come Sept. 1.
“I am truly thrilled to be joining the Cyclone Nation family,” Aronda Bell said. “I look forward to working with the faculty, staff, student body and the community to continue the culture of success at Eastern View.”
Bell comes to Culpeper with 26 years of experience in education. She will be replacing Mark Settle, who is retiring.
Bell served as the principal of Southampton High School for the last three years. Prior to becoming principal, she served 10 years as assistant principal.
In addition, Bell served as the girls basketball coach at Southampton High School from 2008 to 2015. In 2010, she was chosen as the district and regional coach of the year. She has also coached volleyball and track.
Bell earned a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education from Norfolk State
University and a master’s degree in School Administration from Cambridge College.
