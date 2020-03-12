The Culpeper Times proudly runs the “Best of the Best” of Culpeper contest, which is underway now. Our friendly rival, the Star-Exponent, has a similar contest.
These popular annual rituals give thousands of Culpeper residents the opportunity to support their favorite local businesses.
Once the votes are tallied, winners are contacted. Each winning business has opportunities to participate in the “Best of” sections published by each newspaper. Banners and plaques are offered to the top vote getters. It’s a great example of our community boosting its hometown shops and professional service providers.
So, we want to inform businesses that an out of state company called That’s Great News, located in Wallingford, Conn., is scanning both of our papers and emailing businesses to offer them “Best of” winning plaques for $179 and more.
They are also going through our newspapers and offering meaningless plaques to local businesses featured in news stories. And — this really takes gall — the plaques they offer have our newspaper’s logo on them!
The plaques and other things this and similar peddlers are pushing have nothing to do with the real contests that you and your friends and neighbors are voting in now. They are taking advantage of local businesses.
We feel it’s important to get this message out so you won’t fall for the scam being offered by unsolicited calls or emails. “Best of” winners will be contacted only by representatives from the Culpeper Times or Star-Exponent.
If you received a call about a “Best of” promotion, you can contact either newspaper for verification.
At the Times, contact Tom Spargur at 540-812-2282 or
