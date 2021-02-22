In a school year that has presented challenges unlike the world has ever seen, A.G. Richardson’s administration is working hard to spread positivity.
Principal Temesha Dabney explained students are being encouraged to always show “Bulldog pride,” ingredients of which include partnerships, respect, individuality, discipline and excellence.
While it may be unpleasant for young students to adhere to coronavirus safety precautions, each classroom has a chart recognizing achievements surrounding items such as mask wearing and social distancing. Once a chart is full, the class receives an award.
“It’s just a way to recognize our students for meeting our expectations,” Dabney said.
And it is working as even the bulldogs depicted on hallway murals have transformed into mask-wearing canines.
The school has also implemented a PAWSitive referrals program in which teachers recognize student achievements, which Dabney said is more important than ever “with everything that our families are faced with.”
Staff members are also being recognized by their peers as she said “each teacher or staff member has an opportunity to write a nice note to another staff member.” One such note read: “Thanks for always making every student a priority. You are a superwoman. So lucky you’re ours.”
During this unusual school year, Dabney explained that “our teachers remain dedicated and our students are learning.”
Assistant Principal Brock Hodgson noted that the pandemic has presented difficulties, but the school has figured out interesting ways to do things differently. For example, he cited the morning broadcast, which is now filmed from home and submitted by the students. Then, staff compiles the submissions and airs it throughout the school.
Dabney agreed, noting that “just because students are not with us in the building, they are still actively engaged in learning.” Other new sights around the school include socially distanced recess and virtual field trips.
